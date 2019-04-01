Only Four Texas Pool Records Survived 2019 NCAAs

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and the pool record board at the Texas Swim Center is certainly pretty hard to miss. As a pool that has hosted a ton of big meets, many of the pool records that stood before last week were current or former U.S. Open or American Records.

We’d been keeping a tally on which pool records fell (Part 1 and Part 2). Only one of the events contested on the final day of competition did not result in a new pool record, and that was the 200 breast. In the end, only four pool records survived the four days of competition, and one of those survivors, the 1000 free, wasn’t even contested, although technically it could’ve been broken as part of the 1650.

Here’s a look at the updated pool record board, followed by a closer look at which records survived the final day, and which ones haven’t.

Day 4 Pool Record Recap

Records Broken

Dean Farris ‘ 40.80 broke Tate Jackson ‘s 100 free pool record from the 2018 Texas Invite, which appears to have been the freshest pool record heading into NCAAs.

‘ 40.80 broke ‘s 100 free pool record from the 2018 Texas Invite, which appears to have been the freshest pool record heading into NCAAs. Felix Auboeck recovered from a rough meet the first few days to bring it when it counted, downing Connor Jaeger ‘s 1650 pool record from 2014.

recovered from a rough meet the first few days to bring it when it counted, downing ‘s 1650 pool record from 2014. John Shebat reclaimed the 200 back pool record for Texas by breaking Ryan Murphy ‘s time of 1:37.35. Murphy’s swim set a 17-18 national age group record and a NCAA record when he did it at the 2014 NCAA Championships.

reclaimed the 200 back pool record for Texas by breaking ‘s time of 1:37.35. Murphy’s swim set a 17-18 national age group record and a NCAA record when he did it at the 2014 NCAA Championships. Andreas Vazaios ‘s 1:38.57 from the 200 fly prelims broke Jack Conger ‘s pool record of 1:39.17 from the Big 12 Championships. At the time, Conger’s performance was the 3rd-fastest swim ever.

‘s 1:38.57 from the 200 fly prelims broke ‘s pool record of 1:39.17 from the Big 12 Championships. At the time, Conger’s performance was the 3rd-fastest swim ever. Finally, the Longhorns smashed the 400 free relay record, swimming the 3rd-fastest time in history as took down the pool record by over three seconds. The previous mark of 2:48.33 was set by Auburn at the 2014 NCAA Championships.

Records Survived