One Last Change for Aqua Centurions as ISL Finalizes Rosters

The International Swimming League (ISL) has announced one last round of ‘finalized’ rosters for the 2020 league season, cementing the lineups of the defending league runners-up London Roar, as well as the expansion Tokyo Frog Kings and Italy-based Aqua Centurions.

The last batch of announcements sees one final change for the Aqua Centurions, who have swapped out French swimmer Lara Grangeon in favor of Hungarian Evelyn Verraszto. Neither swimmer participated in the ISL last season, either.

Grangeon herself was already a late addition to the roster, as the team had to scramble to fill slots after a large portion of the Italian swimmers in the league withdrew from the meet.

In the swap, the team basically nets-out swimmers with similar skill sets as IMers, middle-distance freestylers, and 200 stroke swimmers with a lot of versatility.

Neither swimmer has peaked in the pool lately. For the 31-year old Verraszto, she hasn’t swum a best time in a primary event since 2014, while for Grangeon, a shift to open water that has seen her already qualify for the Olympic Games has pulled her away from the pool.

Verraszto’s Lifetime Bests, and Quad Bests:

SCM Lifetime Best SCM Best Since Rio LCM Lifetime Best LCM Best Since Rio
200 free 1:52.61 1:56.08 1:56.51 1:58.44
400 free 3:59.68 N/A 4:12.19 4:23.36
200 back 2:05.83 2:08.67 2:10.45 2:13.87
50 fly 27.19 27.35 26.09 27.35
100 fly 58.21 1:00.76 58.42 59.57
200 fly 2:08.68 2:12.30 2:08.33 2:12.63
200 IM 2:04.64 2:08.09 2:09.87 2:12.62
400 IM 4:38.50 N/A 4:38.50 4:46.39

According to the depth chart built by SwimSwam’s Jared Anderson, in spite of Verraszto’s recent shift away from the events, she still might be the team’s best option in the IM races, and adds depth in other areas.

Evelyn’s brother David Verraszto is a member of the host Iron team. As she already lives in Budapest, the last-minute addition shouldn’t create many travel conflicts.

Updated Aqua Centurions Roster:

AQUA CENTURIONS

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY
Mykhailo Romanchuk UKR Federica Pellegrini ITA
Fabio Scozzoli ITA Martina Carraro ITA
Sebastian Szabo HUN Etienne Pires de Medeiros BRA
Alessandro Miressi ITA Valentine Dumont BEL
Matteo Rivolta ITA Lidon Munoz del Campo ESP
Nicolo Martinenghi ITA Arianna Castiglioni ITA
Apostolos Papastamos GRE Katrina Konopka Reid USA
Marcelo Chierighini BRA Larissa Martins de Oliveira BRA
Leonardo Gomes De Deus BRA Katalin Burian HUN
Gabriel Santos Da Silva BRA Haley Black CAN
Pedro Spajari BRA Kathryn Greenslade GBR
Breno Martins Correia BRA Stefania Pirozzi ITA
Luiz Altamir Melo BRA Alexandra Touretski SUI
Philip Heintz GER Theodora Drakou GRE
Fabio Santi BRA Tain Bruce GBR
Evelyn Verraszto HUN

2
PFA
43 minutes ago

Is there a deadline for all ISL teams to finalize their rosters? And is that 1 week prior to the start of the ISL season?

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  PFA
2 minutes ago

I’ve heard many different ‘deadlines,’ but the ISL has not answered those questions from the media. I suspect that it’s been a moving target that has been reactionary to different changes in the circumstances.

We’ve seen this approach in a lot of places, which is why it can be hard to follow the rules.

