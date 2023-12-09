Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

On His 10th Swim in 48 Hours, Maximus Williamson Kept Getting Faster… A Lot Faster

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

In his 2nd swim of the meet in Westmont after a 21.9 50 back (200 medley relay), 17-year-old Maximus Williamson lit the pool on fire with a 1:32.00 200 free (leading off the 800 free relay), the fastest time ever swum by a 17-18. Here are a list of Williamson’s swims since then:

#3: 200 IM Prelim, 1:46.08

#4: 50 Free Prelim, 19.87

#5: 200 IM Final, 1:41.18 (17-18 NAG)

#6: 50 Free Final, 19.57

#7: 400 Medley Relay (Back), 47.17

#8: 200 Free Prelim, 1:37.75

#9: 100 Back Prelim, 47.74

After prelims this morning, Williamson decided to scratch the 100 back and focus on the 200 free, where he qualified 7th. Swimming in lane 1 tonight, Williamson blasted a 1:31.37, crushing the time he had set just 48 hours prior and 7 races earlier.

At the NCAA level (which has the same meet format and event schedule as Winter Jr Champs), we typically see the top times of the meet in the 200 free come from Day 1, when the athletes are fresher and have fewer races under their belts. However, Maximus proved that you can be fast at any time in a meet (plus he’s 17, high schoolers gonna high school).

Any way you slice the bread, this is a sensational swim and bodes very well for Maximus moving into the rest of the meet as well as his junior year.

3
Summer Love
12 minutes ago

He’ll probably make the Olympics team next year.

Yurski
22 minutes ago

Too bad he’s going to uva. Should’ve gone to Florida or ASU

Johnson Swim school
29 minutes ago

Excellent job 👍

