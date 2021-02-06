Oman National Team Head Coach Srdjan FIlipovic Dies at Age 49

The head coach of the Oman National Team Srdjan Filipovic died of a reported heart attack on February 5th at the age of 49.

Filipovic, who was from Serbia and coached in his native country prior to moving to Oman, was appointed the country’s head coach in 2019.

During his time in Oman he coached swimmers such as Abdulrahman Al Kulaibi, Ayman Al Qasimi, and Nasser Al Kindi. Al Kindi was a three-time medalist at the 27th GCC Swimming Championships in 2019, while Al Kulaibi was a gold medalist at the Hamilton International Swimming Championship in 2019. Al Kulaibi also competed in the 2017 World Championships and 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships.

As well as serving as the country’s head coach, he also worked to improve swimming throughout Oman. He helped grow and teach Oman’s youth coaches, helping to educate coaches registered within the Oman Swimming Association. He also conducted virtual training sessions for athletes across the country throughout the pandemic.

Last month Filipovic told the Oman Observer that the national team was on track to continue their training plan with a scheduled training camp to take place at some point during February.

Oman currently has one swimmer expected to compete at the Olympic Games in 2021, Issa Al Adawi. Al Adawi, who holds 10 national records in freestyle events, currently trains in Japan.