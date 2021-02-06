Steward posts 1:00.7 100 Breast, Kansas Sweeps Swimming Events vs Iowa State

Kansas vs Iowa State (Women’s Dual)

Friday-Saturday, February 5-6, 2021

Robinson Natatorium, Lawrence, Kansas

SCY (Short Course Yards)

Results

Team Scores

Kansas – 178 Iowa State – 114

The Kansas Jayhawks hosted the Iowa State Cyclones for a women’s dual meet on Friday evening and Saturday morning, emerging victorious in the conference rivalry.

Kansas breaststroke star Kate Steward swept the breast events. Steward first took the 100 breast with a 1:00.78, splitting the race tightly, with a 29.15 on the first 50, and 31.63 coming home. Steward closed in on her personal best of 1:00.34, which she swam at last year’s Big 12 Championships. Steward went on to take the 200 breast as well, touching in 2:12.29. She again controlled the race from start to finish, finishing just 1.61 seconds off her lifetime best.

Manon Manning was another double-winner for the Jayhawks, sweeping the backstroke events. Manning clocked a 53.32 to win the 100 back, touching as the only swimmer in the field under 55 seconds. The swim came in .57 seconds off her personal best of 52.75, which she swam in November of 2019. In the 200 backstroke, Manning swam a 1:58.74 to touch first by 2 seconds. Manning’s personal best of 1:56.32 was swum at last year’s Big 12 Championships.

Sprinter Autumn Looney also took a pair of events for Kansas, winning the 100 fly and 50 free. Looney posted a 56.28 to win the 100 fly, holding off a late charge by Iowa State’s Lucia Rizzo, who finished 2nd in 56.94. In the 50 free, Looney led a 1-2-3 charge by the Jayhawks, touching first with a 23.88. Teammate Keyla Brown (23.90) was 2nd, while Claudia Dougan (24.47) took 3rd. Looney also time trialed the 200 free, establishing a new personal best of 1:52.36.

Katie Callahan (Kansas) swept the distance events. Callahan first swam a 10:13.68 to win the 1000 free by 10 seconds. She won the 500 free in a very tight race with Iowa State’s Brinley Horras. Callahan led Horras throughout the race, but her lead never grew beyond .85 seconds. Horras came home in 28.74 on the last 50, faster than Callahan’s 29.44, but Callahan was able to hold on, touching in 4:59.50 to Horras’ 4:59.65.

Dannie Dilsaver won the 200 IM for Kansas, touching in 2:01.54. She swam a well-rounded race, splitting 26.91/31.33/34.56/28.74. Dilsaver has a lifetime best of 1:58.59, which she established back in 2017. Ellie Flanagan won the 200 fly for the Jayhawks with a 2:02.99, getting out to a significant early lead, and hanging on to win the race.

Kansas also picked up wins in the 100 free, where Ellie Wehrmann swam a 52.50, and the 200 free, where Kara Church clocked a 1:52.52.

Iowa State took both diving events at the meet. Jayna Misra won 1-meter diving with a score of 282.52, posting the top score by over 20 points. In 3-meter, Michelle Schlossmacher Smith tallied up 295.88 points to lead the field by a massive 44 points.

PRESS RELEASE – KANSAS:

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming and diving team topped Iowa State, 178-114, inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday, as the Jayhawks celebrated their six seniors on Senior Day.

“I can’t imagine a better group to go through the last year with,” head coach Clark Campbell said of the seniors. “It was a difficult year, but they continued to work hard and persevered no matter what was thrown at them.”

Among the seniors recognized were Dannie Dilsaver, Caroline Schultz, Crissie Blomquist, Ellie Flanagan, Manon Manning, Lauryn Parrish and student managers Wynne Reddin and Ava Cormaney.

Following a successful start on Friday, the Jayhawks continued to pile up wins on Saturday, including victories in the 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard breaststroke, 500-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard individual medley and 400-yard freestyle relay.

In the opening event of Saturday’s meet, sophomore Keyla Brown got the Jayhawks started with a victory in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in 52.27. In the next event, senior Manon Manning won the women’s 200-yard backstroke in an impressive 1:58.74.

Junior Kate Steward continued Kansas’ success in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke, winning the event with a time of 2:12.59. Junior Katie Callahan followed up Steward’s performance by winning the women’s 500-yard freestyle in 4:59.50.

In the women’s 100-yard butterfly, sophomore Autumn Looney came away with the victory, swimming to a time of 56.28. Senior Danni Dilsaver then won the women’s 200-yard individual medley in 2:01.54.

Kansas closed out the competition with a strong performance in the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay, as Manning, Dewi Blose, Claire Campbell and Lauryn Parrish took the top time of 3:28.12 to win the event.

With the win over Iowa State, Kansas improved to 3-1 in dual meets this season. Kansas will now turn its attention to the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships in Austin, Texas, scheduled for February 26-27.

PRESS RELEASE – IOWA STATE:

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Iowa State swimming and diving team (2-1, 0-1 Big 12) lost to Kansas (3-1, 2-0 Big 12) by a score of 178-114. Cyclone divers topped the leaderboards once again as Michelle Schlossmacher Smith claimed the three-meter victory.

Schlossmacher Smith tallied her eighth Zone-qualifying score of the season with a three-meter score of 295.88. The victory is the junior’s fourth on the season.

Day two kicked off with the 100 free and the Cyclones taking fourth through sixth. Ashley Bengtson touched with the best Cyclone time of 53.15, followed by Kennedy Tranel (54.27) and Andie Quirke (55.47).

Emily Haan grabbed second for the Cyclones in the 200 back, clocking in at 2:05.99. Elizabeth Richardson (2:08.42) and Jazlyn Horras (2:11.11) followed to claim third and fourth, respectively.

The 200 breast followed with Lehr Thorson timing in at 2:20.55, good for second place. Martha Haas and Bryn Ericksen captured times of 2:22.23 and 2:24.11 to own third and fourth place.

The next two events featured slim margins between the top-two swimmers. Brinley Horras swam to second in the 500 free with a time of 4:59.65. The time is Horras’ second best of the season and came in a mere .15 seconds behind first.

Lucia Rizzo also touched just after the top swimmer in the 100 fly with her second-best season time of 56.94. A slim .66 seconds separated Rizzo from the title. Rizzo took another second-place finish in the 200 IM with 2:06.66.

The meet wrapped up with the 400 free relay. Martha Haas , Kennedy Tranel , Ashley Bengtson and Sophia Goushchina swam to second with 3:32.77.