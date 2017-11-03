Olympic Icon Jason Lezak Joins Adidas Swim

Adidas Swim, announced today that Jason Lezak, four-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA will join the company taking control of the West Coast Team Accounts. Lezak will manage Adidas Swim’s current team base on the West Coast, in addition to cultivating new team relationships and opportunities.

“With his long and successful competitive career, Jason brings a valuable perspective to the Adidas Swim team,” said Kim Wagenaar, Executive Vice President for The Original Swimwear Company “His personal understanding of the industry and insights on how Adidas Swim can best serve its contracted teams will ultimately strengthen our team partnerships and our team business.”

“I am very excited to join adidas Swim and support the brands growth in the sport I have spent my whole life being a part of. ” said Jason Lezak.

About adidas Swimming:

adidas Swim is the brand for true swim creators. From the most sustainable product offering to the fastest competition swimsuit we are living the sport not every four years, we live it every day. We are rooted in sports and always strive to deliver towards our founders’ credo: only the best for the athlete. The Original Swimwear Company is the authorized Adidas Swim US Licensee. www.adidasswimming.com

Swimming gear news is courtesy of adidas swimming, a SwimSwam Partner.