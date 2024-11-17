Olympic Gold Medallist Nathan Adrian Joins Season 3 Of ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’

When the cast list for the third season of FOX’s reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test was announced on Friday, there was a familiar face for swimming fans—U.S Olympic gold medallist Nathan Adrian was among the celebrities taking on the challenge.

Special Forces returns for a five-week run on Jan. 8 at 8 pm ET, where 16 celebrity recruits—including Adrian—take on the tests actual recruits face during the famously difficult U.S. Special Forces selection process, led by a team of ex-special forces operatives.

Other celebrities in the season three cast include Denise Richards, Stephen Baldwin, Brody Jenner, Cam Newton, Kyla Pratt, Christy Carlson Romano, Carey Hart, Alana Blanchard, Landon Donovan, Marion Jones, Ali Manno, Kayla Nicole, Trista Sutter, Golden Tate, and Jordyn Wieber.

Unlike many reality competition series, there are no designated elimination points, contestants withdraw either voluntarily or medically. Only five—Hannah Brown, Carli Lloyd, Tyler Cameron, Erin Jackson, and Nick Viall—passed the test through two seasons and thirty contestants.

Adrian posted the season three trailer to his Instagram, calling the filming experience back in May “an adventure of a lifetime.” The location has changed for each season of Special Forces; season three takes contestants to Wales, home of British Special Forces Selection.

Per Deadline, contestants face challenges on both land and sea and the “ocean warfare test will include a high-pressure hostage situation, a treacherous ladder cross between steep cliffs, a boat dunk drill, and a surf immersion that will take them to the brink of drowning.”

Adrian won seven Olympic medals across three Olympic Games from 2008-2016, including gold in the 100 freestyle—swimming’s blue-ribbon event—at the 2012 London Games. He last appeared at a national-level swim meet at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials and finished third in the 50-meter freestyle.