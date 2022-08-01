Olympic Champ Bobby Finke Going Pro, Foregoing Final Season of NCAA Eligibility

US Olympic swimmer Bobby Finke confirmed this weekend that he won’t return for his 5th year of eligibility at the University of Florida, turning pro and ending his NCAA career.

While college athletes normally only received four seasons of eligibility, the NCAA awarded an extra year for those student-athletes who competed in the COVID-impacted 2020-2021 season.

Finke spoke with SwimSwam’s Coleman Hodges after winning the 800 free national title at the US National Championships last week in Irvine.

Finke came into the meet very sick and was sick in bed for three days coming into the meet. After scratching the 1500 free at the start of the meet, he wound up swimming and feeling better, taking the win in the 800, though he called the time “garbage.”

Finke said that his original plan was to use the meet as a backup in case something went wrong at Worlds, with a Plan B to swim “backup events,” like his Florida post-grad training partner Katie Ledecky did, but he likewise didn’t have any cuts in off events. After being sick, he decided against Time Trials. That left him racing his usual 400 free, 800 free, and 400 IM after the early scratch.

Finke won Olympic gold in the 800 and 1500 free, and then earlier this year at the World Championships, he won the 800 free and was 2nd in the 1500 free behind Gregorio Paltrinieri’s monster front-half swim.

Finke says he’s going to take a break for the next “month-or-so” and go to Universal Studios before getting back into training before confirming that he’s done with NCAAs.

“I’m happy to be done with it,” he said. “I’m glad where I left it.

“I think it’s better for my future swimming. I don’t have to take…multiple interruptions with my training with taper and stuff, it’s a little different for a distance swimmer, I think. It would be better to have a consistent training, at least leading up to the big meet Worlds this year.

“To be able to just have a consistent training block up to World Trials is something I’m looking forward to.”

The comments came in spite of Finke showing the ability to handle the NCAA-Trials-(international meet) triple pretty comfortably in the past two seasons.

Florida now graduates both of the superstar Olympians off a team that finished 3rd at the NCAA Championships last year. Olympic bronze medalist Kieran Smith previously indicated that he would forego his 5th year as well.

At SECs, Smith was the team’s leading scorer with 92 points, while Finke missed that meet due to COVID-19 protocols (this week’s Nationals is part of a long run of health issues cropping up before big meets for him).

At NCAAs, Smith scored 44 points, while Finke scored 42, including an NCAA title in his last swim in the 1650 free. That made him a three-time NCAA Champion after winning both the mile and the 400 IM as a junior in 2021.