Olympian Ryan Murphy Needs Adrenaline: Gold Medal Minute presented by SwimOutlet.com

Ryan Murphy, 3-time Olympic gold medalist, needs adrenaline. Ryan loves to race in a huge facility hearing the fans. Coming off of World Championships in Budapest was a little bit of a let down. Since Worlds, Ryan has had his nose to the grindstone, focusing a lot more on backstroke. He also got into training quicker this fall then last year. Without the tension of an NCAA Champs in March, Ryan does feel it will be a challenge to stay motivated over the long training haul of the spring, and he’s working on that with Cal Coach David Durden. Staying motivated could mean a spring meet he rests for or a test-set he’s challenged to improve on throughout the season. Whatever it is, we’ll follow up with him to hear the results in April.

Coming off of 2017 World Championships — bronze in the 100 back (52.59) and silver in the 200 back (1:54.21) — what does Ryan need to do to reclaim the glory of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio? Will 51.8 100 back and 1:53.6 200 back be enough to top the 2018 World Rankings? I think Ryan’s got 1:52+ 200 back and 51.3 100 back potential, but I think it’ll be 2019-20 before we see those swims. What do you think?

