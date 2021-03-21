Olivia Carter, Maggie MacNeil Breakdown Michigan Butterfly Sweep at 2021 NCAAs

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
DAY 4 FINALS RECAP
200 FLY FINALS
- NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51
- American Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51
- U.S. Open Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51
- Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:50.01
- 2019 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC), 1:50.28
- 2020 Top Performer: Louise Hansson (USC), 1:51.26
Top 3
- Olivia Carter (Michigan) – 1:51.33
- Olivia Bray (Texas) – 1:52.87
- Dakota Luther (Georgia) – 1:53.01
Texas was out 1-2-3 in the first 50, gunning for top finishes in the overarching team race.
But Olivia Carter of Michigan, tactical as she is, blew away the field on the back-half. Carter was 28.3 for a huge third 50 then came home in 29.3, getting to the wall at 1:51.33 to win by over a full second.
For Carter, it’s a home win– the Greensboro native, after transferring from Georgia to Michigan, wins it and wins big.
For Texas, Olivia Bray did her job, dropping a second from prelims to take silver at 1:52.87 ahead of Georgia’s Dakota Luther (1:53.01). Texas was also fourth and seventh, as Kelly Pash was just off of the podium at 1:53.42 in a tie with Texas A&M’s Taylor Pike, while Emma Sticklen finished seventh at 1:54.09.
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.