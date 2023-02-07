Ohio HS State Finalist Clark Pabst (2023) Commits to In-state Miami University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Clark Pabst of Columbus, Ohio, has decided to remain in-state and has committed to swim and study two hours away in Oxford, Ohio, at Miami University, where he will step on campus in the fall of 2023.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Miami University! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who helped me along the way. Go RedHawks!!“

Pabst is in his senior year at Upper Arlington High School, competing on both the swim team and the men’s water polo team which finished off the 2022 season undefeated in-state and with a 33-3 record. At Upper Arlington Swim Club, where he swims year-round, he is a backstroke specialist but competes in the 100-yard butterfly and 200 IM as primary events as well. Pabst had a successful 2022 season, seeing improvements in all of his best events.

At the Ohio High School Division I State Championships, Pabst finaled in both the 100-yard back and 200-yard IM, though he hit his best times of 51.22 and 1:54.26 in prelims, placing 13th and 12th, respectively. At the Ohio Mako Senior Invitational, Pabst continued his best time streak by improving his 100-yard fly time to 52.26 en route to placing 17th in finals, and brought his 200-yard back time down to 1:52.39, placing 3rd in finals.

Best Times SCY:

100 back — 51.22

200 back — 1:52.39

100 fly — 52.26

200 IM — 1:54.26

The Miami University men won the 2022 Mid-American Conference Championships, topping Southern Illinois University 823-727. The current roster consists of a lot of young talent specifically in the IM and backstroke events, with those events raking in huge points for the RedHawks.

With his current best times, Pabst would have been just out of finals in the 200IM in 17th place, with Miami junior Henju Duvenhage winning the event in 1:45.34 and three additional Miami swimmers in the final. He would have placed 14th in the 100-yard back, with a whopping six Miami finalists and four of them taking up half of the A-final. Pabst’s highest-scoring event would have been his 200-yard backstroke, landing him in 11th place, just out of the A final heat. The Miami men also had three finalists in that event with the highest scorer being sophomore Zach Bann in 2nd with a time of 1:46.69.

Pabst will be joined by Upper Arlington Swim Club teammate Joe Miller, backstroker/butterflier Aiden Jacobs, distance freestyler Ralph Fiscus for the RedHawk class of 2027.

