Ohio Freestyler Chase Fisher to Stay Home, Commits to Denison

Chase Fisher, a sprint freestyle specialist from Milford, Ohio will call the Buckeye State home for four more years as he announced his commitment for D-III national champion Denison University of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC). The Milford High School senior will make the short two hour move as he will join head coach Gregg Parini and the Big Red in their quest to add to last month’s fifth national championship in program history. He currently swims club for the Mercy Healthplex Sea Wolves of the Ohio LSC.

“I am beyond ecstatic to announce my commitment to swim for Denison University. The personal connections I felt stepping on campus made me feel right at home. The incredible facilities and resources at Denison will help me achieve my aspirations in the future while shaping me into the man I want to become. I also chose Denison due to its incredible connections through the Knowlton Center for internship opportunities. I was a big fan of the coaching staff at Denison and I saw the potential for me to improve by joining this family. I want to help Denison defend their National Title and I am so thrilled to have this opportunity. GO BIG RED!”

Fisher has seen steady time drops in his high school career and will have to continue the trend as he attempts to make an impact with Denison. He will be within striking distance of potential relay spots in both the 200- and 400 freestyle relays based on personal bests, but like any sprint event, the margin is close. His 50 freestyle would have landed him outside by the top ten of this season’s Denison men’s squad, but a quarter-second improvement would have vaulted him into the top five.

Best Times (SCY):

50 Freestyle: 21.11 (2019 Futures)

100 Freestyle: 46.91

200 Freestyle: 1:45.25

100 Backstroke: 53.66

200 Backstroke: 1:57.57

At the NCAC level, Fisher should make immediate impact individually as he does project well inside the conference. In the 50 freestyle, an event which Denison swept the podium at February’s NCAC Championship, Fisher would have earned a spot in the consolation finals. Similarly, he would have cracked the bonus consolations in the 100 freestyle where the Big Red saw five of their own make the finals.

