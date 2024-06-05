Noe Ponti on Racing Kristof Milak in Monaco: “I had my chances, but still he won”

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO
- June 1-2, 2024
- Prince Albert II Pool at the Stadium Louis II
- LCM (50 meters)
Swiss Olympic medalist Noe Ponti put up solid in-season swims at the Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco, clocking 51.25 in the 100 fly (2nd), 1:55 in the 200 fly (4th), and 23.3 in the 50 fly (1st). In the longer two butterfly events, Ponti was beaten both times by world record holder Kristof Milak.
Specifically in the 100, Ponti was gaining ground on Milak until the last 10 meters when Milak pulled away. After the race, Ponti said he was pretty happy given where he is at in his season and hopefully next time, he can come out on top against Milak.
Milak owns Ponti lol. Completely rent free
I like that Milak is referred to by three different last names in this article lol. Maybe Milk can be his new nickname, Milan isn’t as fun since he isn’t Italian.
When mistakes becomes mitakes becomes mitaks becomes Milak’s
The way the article title is worded makes it sound like Milák is already in Ponti’s head
I didn’t intentionally word it that way and from Ponti’s general air, that’s not the vibe I got.
Honda expressed a similar sentiment after his race also (interview coming later in the week). Everyone wants to beat Milak because he’s the man to beat. I think there’s a difference between someone being in your head/having your number (Denver nuggets with Lakers for last 2 years) vs someone just being better than you.
Though Honda and Ponti are both great competitors… they’ve never beaten Milak once. And it’s not like there have been close races on big stages. So until one of them wins, I tend to lean more toward competitors not being afraid of Milak or Milak being in their… Read more »
I have to imagine Milak lives in their head rent free a little bit at least. Honda has been talking about how he is gonna beat him since 2021. Ponti’s main event is the 100, which Milak hasn’t really dominated on the World stage (in Europe on the other hand…), so idk, but I wouldn’t be surprised.
