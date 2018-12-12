No Scratches For Day 2 Finals at 2018 Short Course Worlds

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

There are no scratches on day 2 of the Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, despite some swimmers set up for tough triples.

Start lists published on the Omega site show no changes from the projected lineups based on results of either this morning’s prelims (for the events 200 meters and longer) or last night’s semifinals (for the 50 and 100 meter events with finals tonight). The only change from the finish order is in the women’s 50 breast, where a swim-off decided a tie for 8th place between Australia’s Jessica Hansen and Japan’s Miho Teramura. Hansen won the swim-off 29.96 to 30.14, with both women going faster than they did in semifinals. Hansen will swim in tonight’s final, while Teramura is the first alternate.

With two relays bookending the session tonight, a few swimmers may have to pull triple duty. The women’s 4×50 medley relay will feature Dutch sprint stars Femke Heemskerk and Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who have no alternate options on a team with only four female swimmers. They’ll also swim the 100 free semifinals individually, and should compete in finals of the mixed 4×50 free relay at the end of the session.

American Kelsi Dahlia is a possibility to swim three times as well. She’s the top U.S. option on the women’s medley, though the U.S. staff could try their luck with prelims swimmer Kendyl Stewart if they want to get Dahlia rest before her 200 fly, where she’s the top seed. The easiest event to get by without Dahlia is the mixed free relay, where the U.S. has lots of other solid options. But Dahlia could be at least in contention there after a stellar 51.4 split on the 4×100 free relay last night.