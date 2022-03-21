No. 15 Indiana Drops MPSF Contest To No. 4 Cal

Courtesy: Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Senior Izzy Mandema scored a pair of goals but No. 15 Indiana couldn’t hang with No. 4 Cal in the home opener on Monday afternoon.

KEY MOMENTS

Cal (14-2, 3-2 MPSF) got out to a 5-1 lead in the first as senior Izzy Mandema scored IU’s (10-12, 0-3 MPSF) only goal in the period.

Kallie White and Portia Sasser added a pair of goals in the second, but the Bears increased its lead 8-3 at the break.

Mandema added her second goal in the fourth while junior Katherine Hawkins also netted a goal but Cal proved to be too much as it came away with a 15-5 win over IU.

NOTES

Goals vs. Cal: Izzy Mandema (2), Kallie White (1), Portia Sasser (1)

UP NEXT

The Hoosiers will host San Jose State (11 a.m. ET) and Salem (3 p.m. ET) on Saturday, March 26 at the Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center. They will also honor its program’s seniors against Salem.

For all the latest on Indiana University women’s water polo, be sure to follow the team at @IndianaWPolo on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.