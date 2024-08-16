New Mexico State University Swimming and Diving Announces 2024-2025 Schedule

courtesy of NM State Athletics

Friday morning, NM State Head Swimming and Diving Coach Rick Pratt announced the full slate for the upcoming season.

“This is an exciting time of the year with another schedule around the corner,” said Coach Pratt. “I’m thrilled about our home meets this season and the competitive opportunities our team will have.

“It’s balanced and will give us great chances to prepare for the end of the season championship meets. Our incoming freshmen will be exciting to have on campus and our line-ups will be dynamic and fun to watch – especially with the depth of our sprinters. Can’t wait to start!”

Pratt, who enters his 20th year at the helm of the program, will guide the Aggies into their first competition-style event on Friday, Sept. 27, in the annual Crimson and White meet. Following an Alumni meet on Saturday, Sept. 28, NM State will open the regular season with a home meet against North Texas on Friday, Oct. 4.

The Aggies will then travel to Golden, Colo., where they are set to square off with Colorado Mines on Oct. 24, before paying a visit to Greeley, Colo., for a meeting with WAC foe Northern Colorado.

NM State’s conference slate will continue as they host Northern Arizona and UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The month of November will conclude with a swim-only event in Houston on Nov. 20-22 and a dive-only event in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Nov. 21-23.

Over the winter break, the Aggies will take a trip to St. George, Utah, for a dual meet against conference opponent Utah Tech. The Aggies then welcome Grand Canyon on Senior Day on Saturday, Jan. 11, in what will be the final home meet of the season.

Later, the Aggie divers will return to Flagstaff for the second NAU Diving Invite of the season on Jan. 30 to Feb. 1. NM State will then wrap up its regular season in Albuquerque, N.M., against in-state rival New Mexico on Feb. 8.

The season will later culminate with a trip to Houston to compete in the WAC Championships beginning Wednesday, Feb. 26, and wrapping up on Saturday, March 1.

2024 Swimming & Diving Schedule

Days Date Meet Time Location Friday Sept. 27 Crimson & White 3 p.m. Las Cruces, NM Saturday Sept. 28 Alumni Meet/Event 11 a.m. Las Cruces, NM Friday Oct. 4 North Texas 4 p.m. Las Cruces, NM Thursday Oct. 24 Colorado Mines 4 p.m. Golden, CO Friday Oct. 25 Northern Colorado 4 p.m. Greeley, CO Saturday Nov. 9 Northern Arizona/UTRGV 11:30 a.m. Las Cruces, NM Wed.-Fri. Nov. 20-22 Houston Invite (swim only) All Day Houston, TX Fri.-Sun. Nov. 21-23 NAU Diving Invite (dive only) All Day Flagstaff, AZ Thursday Dec. 19 Utah Tech 4 p.m. St. George, UT Saturday Jan. 11 Grand Canyon 11:30 a.m. Las Cruces, NM Fri.-Sun. Jan. 30-Feb. 1 NAU Diving Invite (dive only) All Day Flagstaff, AZ Saturday Feb. 8 New Mexico Noon Albuquerque, NM Wed.-Sat. Feb. 26-March 1 WAC Championships All Day Houston, TX Mon.-Wed. March 10-12 NCAA Diving Zone Championships All Day Federal Way, WA Thurs.-Sat. March 19-22 NCAA Championships All Day Federal Way, WA

For complete coverage of NM State Swimming & Diving, follow us on Twitter (@NMStateSwimDive), Instagram (@NMStateSwimDive) and like us on Facebook (NM State Swimming & Diving). You can also follow along with Aggie Swimming & Diving via NMStateSports.com.