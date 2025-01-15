New Mexico State, NAU Claim WAC Women’s Swim & Dive Weekly Honors

Courtesy: WAC Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas – New Mexico State’s Naomi Slee and Northern Arizona’s Victoria Knapp have been named the Jersey Mike’s A Sub Above Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Women’s Swimmer and Dive the Week, for the competition week ending on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Slee, a junior, led New Mexico State to a 173-127 win over Grand Canyon by tallying three first-place finishes in as many events. Slee racked up individual wins in the 200 freestyle (1:50.98) and 200 backstroke (2:01.57). Slee also swam the second leg of the 400 freestyle relay where she recorded a split of 51.34 and guided the Aggies to a time of 3:24.63.

Knapp, a graduate student, competed in the Lancer Dive Invited where she secured a second-place finish in the 1-meter dive with a score of 287.80 and fifth place in the 3-meter with a 276.65 score. In the platform event, Knapp took ninth place with 203.80.

2024-25 Jersey Mike’s A Sub Above WAC Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Awards

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Naomi Slee, Jr., New Mexico State (Jan. 15)

Elsa Musselman, Jr., Northern Arizona (Jan. 8)

Dijana Mazumdar, Fr., New Mexico State (Dec. 20)

Cydnie Perkins, Jr., Northern Arizona (Dec. 11)

Maria Brunlehner, Sr., Grand Canyon (Nov. 27)

Dijana Mazumdar, Fr., New Mexico State (Nov. 13)

Ginger Kiefer, So., Idaho (Nov. 6)

Paula Martinez Moreno, Jr., Grand Canyon (Oct. 30)

Ginger Kiefer, So., Idaho (Oct. 16)

Paula Martinez Moreno, Jr., Grand Canyon (Oct. 9)

WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Victoria Knapp, Gr., Northern Arizona (Jan. 15)

Mackenna Stocker, Jr., Northern Arizona (Jan. 8)

Audrey Thordarson-Wehner, So., California Baptist (Nov. 27)

Maggie Wesche, Jr., Northern Arizona (Nov. 13)

Mackenna Stocker, Jr., Northern Arizona (Nov. 6)

Audrey Thordarson-Wehner, So., California Baptist (Oct. 30)

Manou Meulebeek, Fr., UTRGV (Oct. 16)

Audrey Thordarson-Wehner, So., California Baptist (Oct. 9)