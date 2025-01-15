Indiana Dominates Weekly Big Ten Swim & Dive Awards

Courtesy: Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the second consecutive cycle, Indiana swimming and diving earned four of the six available Big Ten weekly awards, the conference office announced Wednesday (Jan. 15). The haul included a sweep of the men’s weekly awards.

The Hoosiers handled Michigan in dual meet action Friday (Jan. 10) as both the men’s and women’s teams captured convincing victories.

Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Owen McDonald

Junior Owen McDonald captured his second consecutive, and fourth Big Ten Swimmer of the Week award this season after sweeping his individual events. McDonald swept the backstroke events, as he did against No. 4 Florida a week prior, and finished his day with a third victory in the 200 IM.

McDonald ranks No. 2 nationally in the 200-yard backstroke (1:38.07), 200 IM (1:40.86) and No. 4 in the 100 back (44.93).

Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Anna Peplowski

Senior Anna Peplowski also repeated as the women’s swimmer of the week, her fourth-career weekly award. Peplowski tweaked her program slightly, opting to swim, and win, the 100-yard freestyle (47.68), 200-yard freestyle (1:41.63) and 500-yard freestyle (4:38.56). Her time in the 200 free set the nation’s fastest time.

Big Ten Men’s Diver of the Week: Quinn Henninger

Senior Quinn Henninger swept the springboards Friday to secure his third-career weekly award. On the 1-meter board, Henninger scored 67.50 points or better from five of his six dives to earn a 428.10 total. Henninger dominated on 3-meter with a 54-point edge over the field. The senior scored 436.05 points and executed two dives scoring 81 points.

Big Ten Men’s Freshman of the Week: Miroslav Knedla