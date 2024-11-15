NCSA Finalist Maria Webb Commits to Georgia Tech For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey. Maria Webb from Gaithersburg, Maryland has announced her commitment to study and swim at the Georgia Institute of Technology, beginning in the fall of 2025. “I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia Tech! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for their constant support. Go Jackets!!”

Webb is currently in her senior year at Col. Zadok Magruder High School, where she has been a 2x captain. She holds school records in the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 100 free. She trains year-round with Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club (RMSC) out of Olney, MD.

Webb has seen great success in the last year, swimming personal best times in all of her primary events. Last October, she was selected to attend the USA Swimming National Select Camp at the USOTC.

Last December, she showed large improvement, swimming best times in the 200 fly (1:59.87), 200 IM (2:03.70), and 400 IM (4:19.40). Continuing this momentum, in March 2024, she achieved lifetime bests at the PVS Senior Championships swimming the 50 free (24.35), 200 free (1:50.72), 500 free (4:55.53), 200 back (2:04.44), and 100 breast (1:07.59). At the NCSA Spring Championships, she swam a personal best time in the LCM 200 fly with a 2:15.44 as well as a 4:59.78 in the 400 IM. This past summer, she added to her long course best times with a 2:21.59 in the 200 IM and a 1:03.18 in the 100 fly. Webb also competes in open water competitions and finished placing 8th in the 16-17 7.5K at Open Water Junior Nationals in May. She also was 1st in the Open 5K at the Eastern Zone Open Water Championships in June 2024.

Webb was a Potomac Valley Swimming Outstanding Athlete Award winner in 2022 and 2023, and holds two individual and six relay Team records for RMSC. She has been a Potomac Valley Swimming Scholar Athlete Award winner each year of high school, and was also a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.

SCY best times: 200 fly – 1:59.87

100 fly – 54.84

400 IM – 4:19.40

200 IM – 2:03.70

1000 free – 10:12.27

500 free – 4:55.53

200 free – 1:50.72

100 free – 51.83

The Georgia Tech women finished 9th out of 11 teams this past season at the 2024 ACC Championships. The team was led by breaststroker Sabyne Brisson who swam to a 6th place finish in the 100 (59.84) and a 9th place finish in the 200. The team is currently being led by interim head coach John Ames, the team's diving coach, after long time head coach Courtney Shealy Hart resigned in August.

Based on her best times, Webb has the potential to make an immediate impact upon her arrival. Her best time in the 200 fly would have earned her a spot in the ACC ‘C’ final this past season. It took a 53.88 in the 100 fly for a second swim. Webb also would have made the ‘C’ final in the 400 IM as her time would have been the 22nd fastest of the morning.