After making the US Olympic team and winning a silver medal in the 4×2100 free relay, Indiana’s Anna Peplowski is trying to make the most of her senior season in Bloomington.

Fueled by the Olympic environment surrounding her, as many of her IU teammates were also fellow participants in Paris, Peplowski is shooting for excellence in the NCAA. This means chasing another Big Ten conference championship title, which the Indiana women won by half a point last season.