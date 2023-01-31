NCAA Division I Championship Tickets For Both Men & Women Sold Out

Tickets for both the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships are sold out.

Tickets for the women’s championships went on sale to the public on Jan. 24, while men’s tickets became available earlier on Tuesday (Jan. 31) and sold out in less than five minutes.

The women’s D1 championships will be held at the University of Tennessee’s Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on March 15-18, with seating capacity available for 1,284 spectators. The men’s D1 competition will be hosted by the University of Minnesota at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, where there’s seating available for 1,350 spectators.

Both D1 meets are being held at smaller facilities than the Division II and Division III championships, which will be at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis and the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina, respectively.

2023 NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

D1 Women – Knoxville, Tennessee – University of Tennessee, Knoxville – Allan Jones Aquatic Center (seating for 1,284 spectators), March 15-18, 2023

D1 Men – Minneapolis, Minnesota – University of Minnesota, Twin Cities – Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center (seating for 1,350 spectators), March 22-25, 2023

D2 Men/Women Combined – Indianapolis, Indiana – IU Natatorium, IUPUI Campus (seating for 4,700 spectators), March 8-11, 2023

D3 Men/Women Combined – Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Aquatic Center (seating for 1,942 spectators), March 15-18, 2023

Both the men’s and women’s NCAA Championship meets have sold out in recent years in much larger facilities, including the 1,900 seat Georgia Tech Aquatic Center last year.

In certain years, tickets have sold out before even becoming available to the general public due to team requests filling the venue capacity.