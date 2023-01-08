2023 NCAA Championship Tickets Go On Sale in January

NCAA Swimming & Diving Championship Tickets will go on sale later this month, with anticipated sellouts for both locations on the horizon.

Public ticket sales will begin on January 24 for the women’s D1 championship and January 31 for the men’s D1 championship. Those meets are both being held at smaller facilities than the Division II and Division III championships, which will be at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis and the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina, respectively.

2023 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships

D1 Women – Knoxville, Tennessee – University of Tennessee, Knoxville – Allan Jones Aquatic Center (seating for 1,284 spectators), March 15-18, 2023

D1 Men – Minneapolis, Minnesota – University of Minnesota, Twin Cities – Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center (seating for 1,350 spectators), March 22-25, 2023

D2 Men/Women Combined – Indianapolis, Indiana – IU Natatorium, IUPUI Campus (seating for 4,700 spectators), March 8-11, 2023

D3 Men/Women Combined – Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Aquatic Center (seating for 1,942 spectators), March 15-18, 2023

Both the men’s and women’s NCAA Championship meets have sold out in recent years in much larger facilities, including the 1,900 seat Georgia Tech Aquatic Center last year.

In fact, in many recent seasons, the tickets have sold out before even going on sale to the general public – with team requests filling up the venue capacity. That effect has led to even more pressure on the team-request system, with parents and alumni pulling tickets for more-and-more distantly connected ‘friends of the program.’

After the 2022 championships, the NCAA Division I Swiming and Diving Committeee did request that 7% of the total seats available be held back for public sale – though that still leaves just 126 women’s tickets and 94 men’s tickets for the general public.

Tickets will be available on the official NCAA Championship website, NCAATickets.com.