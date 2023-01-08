Watch: Arizona State’s Cody Bybee Clocks 15.80 50 Free Wearing Fins

Wearing fins, Arizona State fifth-year senior Cody Bybee blazed a 15.80 in a 50-yard freestyle posted on Twitter Friday afternoon by associate head coach Herbie Behm.

50 UW Kick w/fins challenge Cody Bybee: 15.80 pic.twitter.com/6f4JfXRHd4 — Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) January 7, 2023

Bybee showed off his dolphin kicking prowess, taking only one stroke before his turn and coming home entirely underwater on the final length of pool. He said he wore standard arena training fins for his “underwater kick with fins” challenge.

There aren’t finswimming world records in short-course yards, but his time is just a couple seconds off the long-course meter world record of 13.70 in the 50 AP (apnoea finswimming). That mark belongs to Russia’s Pavel Kabanov from the 2019 European Championships.

One Twitter user, Based Eddie, asked whether Bybee’s swim was the fastest ever in short course yards. Two-time Olympian Tom Shields responded noting the faster LCM world record, prompting Based Eddie to posit that SCY might actually be more difficult because it involves a wall.

“Well you’re wrong,” Shields tweeted. “With love.”

“Respectfully,” fellow Tokyo Olympian Nic Fink added to the thread.

Bybee’s best 50-yard free time this season is a 19.51 from the NC State Invite in November.

Last season, Bybee helped Arizona State to a third place finish at the 2022 Men’s Pac-12 Championships as he scored 37 individual points, the fifth-most on the team. Bybee finished third in the 100 fly (45.32), fourth in the 50 free (19.17), and 11th in the 100 free (42.78). He also swam the butterfly leg on the Sun Devils’ 200 medley relay team that took second place. He also anchored their runner-up 200 free relay squad.

At the 2022 NCAA Championships, Bybee swam in prelims of the 50 free (19.23, 20th), 100 free (42.48, 30th), and 100 fly (45.53, 25th). He also swam on Arizona’s 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams, both of which finished sixth.