NCAA DI Weekly Conference Roundup: Florida Extends Men’s SEC Streak

Another week of NCAA Division I conference meets are in the books, so let’s take a look at what happened in which conferences last week. This past week we saw the men’s ACC, men’s SEC, women’s Big Ten, women’s Pac-12, men’s and women’s Big 12, men’s WAC, men’s and women’s AAC, and women’s C-USA Championships. Below, you’ll find a brief overview of how each meet went.

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021

Columbia, MO – University of Missouri

Champion: Florida (9x)

FINAL SCORES

1. Florida: 1401

2. Georgia: 1324.5

3. Tennessee: 852.5

4. Texas A&M: 843

5. Alabama: 841.5

6. Missouri: 802

7. Kentucky: 761

8. Auburn: 671

9. LSU: 429.5

10. South Carolina: 236

Florida won its 9th-consecutive men’s SEC title, getting out to an early lead thanks to a spectacular performance on the first day of individual racing. The Gators were led by Kieran Smith, who won SEC Swimmer of the Meet for the 2nd year in a row. Smith tied his own NCAA and American Records in the 500 free, clocking a 4:06.32.

Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas was co-Swimmer of the Meet with Smith, having won the 200 IM and 200 back, and taken 3rd in the 100 fly. In another near-record performance, FLorida’s Bobby Finke finished just .1 seconds off his American Record of 14:12.18 in the 1650.

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal junior Izzy Ivey was a dominant force at the 2021 Women’s Pac-12 Championships, going three-for-three individually to earn her Swimmer of the Meet honors.

Ivey’s efforts were paramount in helping the Golden Bears secure their first title since 2015, ending Stanford’s four-year run.

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Cal, 1519.5 Stanford, 1445 UCLA, 1169 USC, 1006 Utah, 951.5 Arizona, 827 Washington State, 533

Cal ended a 4-year win streak by Stanford, pulling away in the final session after a very tight battle throughout the meet. Izzy Ivey was named Swimmer of the Meet for scoring the most individual points. Ivey won the 100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly at the meet, showing off her versatility.

UCLA notably finished 3rd, beating out USC by a significant margin. Utah topped Arizona, and although Washington State finished last, they posted their highest team score in program history. Washington State made even more history for its program by picking up its first-ever Pac-12 swimming title, which came when senior Chloe Larson won the 50 free.

2021 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)

Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm) Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results)

North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results) Streaming: ACC Network Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

ACC Network Championship Central: Here

Here Detailed Timeline: Here

Here Psych Sheets: Here

FINAL SCORES

1. Louisville – 1181

2. NC State – 1179

3. Virginia Tech – 1085

4. Virginia – 921

5. Florida State – 740

6. UNC – 729

7. Notre Dame – 639

7. Georgia Tech – 639

9. Pitt – 453

10. Duke – 341

11. Miami (Fl) – 207

12. Boston College – 180

Louisville won a nail-biter of a finish on Saturday night, taking a 10-point lead going into the final event, the 400 free relay. They were able to hold on to the lead, although NC State did cut it incredibly close at the end. Louisville senior Evgenii Somov broke the ACC Record in the 100 breast, swimming a 51.03.

In some exciting news for the future of the conference, Virginia Tech freshman Youssef Ramadan posted one of the fastest 100 fly times in NCAA history, clocking a 44.32 to establish a new ACC Record. Notre Dame’s Jack Hoagland was named Most Valuable Swimmer, thanks to his winning 500 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM performances.

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (FINAL)

Ohio State – 1584 Michigan – 1326.5 Indiana – 1066.5 Northwestern – 992 Wisconsin – 749.5 Minnesota – 555 Nebraska – 542.5 Iowa – 424 Purdue – 414 Penn State – 410 Michigan State – 217 Ilinois – 177 Rutgers – 60

Ohio State defended their Big Ten title from last year, establishing themselves as the favorite following the first prelims session of the meet. Notably, Michigan finished 2nd, well behind Ohio State, but well ahead of Indiana in 3rd. That’s of significance because the Wolverines were forced to be out of the pool in quarantine for 2 weeks at the end of January and beginning of February due to COVID-19 complications.

Michigan picked up the Swimmer of the Meet award, with junior Maggie MacNeil claiming those honors for the 2nd year in a row. MacNeil won the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. This was also the first year the Big Ten tried out a 5-day meet schedule, and it remains unclear whether they will continue with this schedule or switch back to 4 days next year.

2021 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming: Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Diving: Monday, March 1 – Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center – Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (24x) & Texas women (8x) (results)

Final Team Scores:

Women:

Texas – 854 Points Kansas – 649 Points Iowa State – 460 Points TCU – 434 Points West Virginia – 421 Points

Men:

Texas – 951 Points TCU – 681 Points West Virginia – 661 Points

Unsurprisingly, Texas won the men’s and women’s Big 12 titles last week. The Longhorn men picked up their 25th-straight big 12 title, and remain the only team to have won the men’s Big 12 Championships. The Longhorn women won their 9th-straight title, continuing their perfect streak since Texas A&M left the conference.

Texas’ Evie Pfeifer had a huge meet in her last Big 12 Championships, capped with a Big 12 Record in the 1650. Pfeifer broke a Janet Evans record, coming in under her mark of 15:51.74 with a 15:48.65. Pfeifer also won the 500 free and 400 IM, swimming a personal best in the IM.

2021 C-USA CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 25-27, 2021

Atlanta, GA

Short course yards (SCY)

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Florida International University – 956.5 Rice University – 905.5 University of North Texas – 468 Florida Atlantic University – 425 Marshall University – 416 Old Dominion University – 237

FIU managed to hold off Rice to win their 7th-straight C-USA title. The Panthers were aided enormously by their diving squad, which was dominant on the boards. FIU also swept the relays, helping them considerably in the team standings.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WAC) – MEN

Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021 Diving: Thursday, February 25 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

UNLV – Las Vegas, NV (Pacific Time Zone) Diving: Northern Arizona – Flagstaff, AZ (Mountain Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Air Force men (1x) (results)

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

UNLV – 907 Air Force – 643 Wyoming – 593.5 Grand Canyon – 552.5 Cal Baptist – 528 Seattle – 163

UNLV was dominant at this year’s men’s WACs, growing their lead as the meet went on. In fact, the Rebels accumulated the highest team score in the history of the men’s WAC Championships. UNLV was particularly good in the free events, including a 1-2-3-4-5 finish in the 500 free, and a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 1650. With the win, UNLV matched their women’s team counterparts, who won an incredibly close meet at the women’s Mountain West Championships the week before. Also adding to the significance for UNLV, both the women’s Mountain West and men’s WAC Champs were held at UNLV.

AAC – Men and Women

Final Team Standings

Men

SMU – 1304 Cincinnati – 1089

Women

Houston – 1009 SMU – 753.5 Cincinnati – 732.5 Tulane – 617

In a thin AAC Champs this year, thanks to the elimination of the UConn and East Carolina swimming programs, Houston picked up their 5th-straight women’s title, and SMU took the men’s title in a 1-on-1 battle with Cincinnati.

Houston came out swinging with 2 NCAA-qualifying performances on the final day of the meet. Mykenzie Leehy clocked a 48.61 in the 100 free, which puts her 30th in the NCAA with all conference meets that will take place before NCAAs out of the way. Fellow Cougar senior Ioanna Sacha swam a 1:53.54 in the 200 back, which ranks her 22nd in the NCAA.