NCAA Approves Significant Rules Changes for College Water Polo

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved a number of new rules for collegiate water polo that will better align the game with national and international play. The new rules go into effect for the 2020-2021 season.

The most substantial change is the extension of the 5-meter offensive area to a 6-meter area. In international water polo, fouls committed outside of the 6-meter area, which is the area within 6 meters of the goal line from sideline to sideline, allow the fouled player to take an immediate shot on goal.

Previously, this area was set at 5 meters, and while national and international water polo (everything under the FINA umbrella) has moved that area out to 6 meters in the last few years, the NCAA still has that area set at 5 meters. That will change starting next season, where the area will be expanded to 6 meters. This will likely lead to a decrease in scoring.

This is one of 5 significant rules changes approved by the NCAA this week.

Other NCAA Rules Changes