26-Year-Old Indian Swimmer & Coach dies Due To COVID-19

Ashutosh Gupta, a 26-year-old national-level swimmer and swim coach in India, has died due to COVID-19. His family is accusing the hospital where Gupta died of contributing to his death through negligence and lack of treatment.

India Today reports that Gupta’s health “suddenly worsened” on June 10, and that he was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital. The family says a doctor examined Gupta and told the family to quarantine at home and allow Gupta to recover there. TV9 Telugu reports that the initial exam found Gupta tested positive for coronavirus. But he didn’t improve, and the family says when they returned to the hospital, the report of the initial examination had been lost.

The family got a private test, and found that Gupta was positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel-2019 coronavirus. They say he was immediately admitted to Lady Hardinge Hospital, but died on June 17.

The family claims Gupta was “just kept there and had no facilities and no doctor came to see him,” according to India Today.

Gupta would have turned 27 on June 19, just two days after his death, according to India Today. Gupta was married just four months ago, in February. He was a former national-level swimmer and taught children to swim at Shivaji Stadium.

India’s daily coronavirus cases have grown steadily since April. The nation has 473,105 confirmed cases of COVID-19, leading to 14,894 deaths. Early this month, India was seeing about 8,000-9,000 new cases a day, but new cases have nearly doubled – there were 16,922 new cases today and 15,968 the day before that, according to the World Health Organization.