NCAA and ESPN Sign Blockbuster $115 Million Per Year Deal for NCAA Championship Rights

ESPN and the NCAA have signed a massive new media rights deal that is worth an average of $115 million per year over the next 8 years, as first reported by Ben Portnoy of the Sports Business Journal and later confirmed by the NCAA.

That’s an increase from the current deal which is worth around $40 million per year, and includes “at least 25% of that value” (around $28.75 million) in production and marketing costs assumed by ESPN.

The deal includes the exclusive global broadcast rights to all rounds of championship events in 21 women’s and 19 men’s sports. Among those are women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, women’s gymnastics, and women’s softball – sports that have seen dramatic increases in viewership over the last two years.

The NCAA says that thanks to the new deal, NCAA members will begin exploring revenue distribution units for the women’s basketball tournament. The championship game that featured superstars like Caitlin Clark from Iowa and Angel Reese from LSU averaged 1.7 million viewers in 2023.

“If you look at the numbers across most of these sports, they’ve all done far better over the past few years. And we fully expect the reason we got three-times (the value of the current deal) is because they’re all going to do far better going forward,” new NCAA president Charlie Baker said.

The deal includes stipulations that will produce more exposure for college athletes. That includes a requirement that the national championship game in Division I women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, women’s gymnastics, and the Football Championship Subdivision guaranteed to air on ABC each year, and some ABC exposure for baseball and softball championships.

It also includes selection shows for at least 10 of the championships on ESPN linear* networks.

Linear networks include cable and satellite television. In other words, referring to traditional television as compared to streaming services.

“What we had always said was we wanted the best deal for all of our championships. If you think about it, it’s (2,300) hours of programming, which over the eight years of the deal will take place in an enormous number of settings with a whole variety of challenges and on the ground circumstances that make this something where if you can get a production partner who’s willing to bite the whole thing off at a price that we believe is more than market competitive, we thought that was a better way to go.”

It also includes the international rights to the men’s Division I NCAA basketball tournament, which is domestically held by CBS and Turner through 2032 (which by itself is worth an average of $1.1 billion per year).

That deal and the new ESPN deal both expire in 2032.

The package of 21 women’s and 19 men’s championships that belong to ESPN includes men’s and women’s swimming & diving championships. ESPN has aired those championships primarily on their streaming platform ESPN+ in recent seasons, with a highlight package coming later on one of their cable networks (ESPNU last season). That presentation has usually included Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines jumping in for the last few days of competition to call it live and record calls for the re-aired packaged version. Olympic medal winning diver Cynthia Potter also participates in the diving portion of the broadcast.

“ESPN and the NCAA have enjoyed a strong and collaborative relationship for more than four decades, and we are thrilled that it will continue as part of this new, long-term agreement,” said ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro. “The ESPN networks and platforms will exclusively present a record number of championships, including all rounds of several marquee events that, together with the NCAA, we have grown over time. This unprecedented deal also further strengthens The Walt Disney Company’s industry-leading commitment to women’s sports and will help fuel our continued growth, including in the critical streaming space.”

Events included in the new deal

Men’s Championships – soccer, football (FCS, DII & DIII), cross country, water polo, indoor track & field, swimming & diving, wrestling, ice hockey, gymnastics, fencing, volleyball, lacrosse, outdoor track & field, tennis, baseball and basketball (including DII semifinals & DIII semifinals and championship).

soccer, football (FCS, DII & DIII), cross country, water polo, indoor track & field, swimming & diving, wrestling, ice hockey, gymnastics, fencing, volleyball, lacrosse, outdoor track & field, tennis, baseball and basketball (including DII semifinals & DIII semifinals and championship). Women’s Championships – soccer, field hockey, volleyball (including DII & DIII), cross country, indoor track & field, swimming & diving, basketball (including DII & DIII), ice hockey, bowling, gymnastics, fencing, beach volleyball, lacrosse, outdoor track & field, tennis, softball and water polo.

soccer, field hockey, volleyball (including DII & DIII), cross country, indoor track & field, swimming & diving, basketball (including DII & DIII), ice hockey, bowling, gymnastics, fencing, beach volleyball, lacrosse, outdoor track & field, tennis, softball and water polo. Also: men’s National Invitation Tournament (NIT) and Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT); NCAA DI Men’s Basketball Championship (international rights).

