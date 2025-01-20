NCAA Adds Women’s Wrestling as 91st Championship

The NCAA has announced the addition of women’s wrestling as a formal NCAA Championship, bringing the total up to 91. Among other things, this will rename the Elite 90 Award, given to the student-athlete with the highest GPA competing at the final site of each NCAA Championship sport, to the Elite 91 Award.

Women’s wrestling now becomes the sixth sport to advance from the NCAA Emerging Sports for Women program to full NCAA Championship status. Previous sports to make the leap are rowing (1996), ice hockey (2000), water polo (2000), bowling (2003) and beach volleyball (2015).

In the 2023-24 academic year, these sports collectively included nearly 14,000 student-athletes, about 6% of the total student-athletes competing in NCAA women’s championship sports, according to the most recent NCAA Sports Sponsorship and Participation Rates data. Women’s wrestling accounted for an additional 1,226 student-athletes in 2023-24.

Currently five sports are working to reach championship status: acrobatics and tumbling, equestrian, rugby, stunt and triathlon. Additionally, the NCAA received an application this summer requesting that women’s flag football join the emerging sports program.

There were 76 women’s wrestling programs at NCAA schools in 2023-2024, with 17 more expected to be added this season.More than 1,200 women wrestlers are competing at NCAA schools today. The sport is also diverse. At least 45% of the student-athletes competing are of ‘diverse or international backgrounds,’ the NCAA says.

The NAIA is sponsoring its third wrestling championship this year.

Before the Committee on Women’s Athletics made its recommendation to move women’s wrestling to championship status, 40 schools had to sponsor the sport at varsity level and meet other competition and participant requirements. Women’s wrestling, which became an emerging sport in 2020, eclipsed the sponsorship minimum in the 2022-23 academic year. A women’s wrestling committee will now be established to work with NCAA staff on the development of the first championship for winter 2026.

The addition is a boon for the sport, which has lost its “core sport” status ahead of the 2016 Olympic Games. One of the criticisms leveled at the time was the lack of women’s competitions for the equality-minded IOC.

Women’s freestyle wrestling was added to the Olympics in 2004.

A budget from wrestling bluebloods at the University of Iowa shows an expected cost of $1.37 million for the women’s wrestling program, though they are expected to receive $80,000 in revenue from ticket sales next season as part of soaring interest in women’s sports. While swimming is not singled out individually as that budget, its revenue is lumped into an “all other” category which projects a combined $51,500 in revenue.

