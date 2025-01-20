Alabama Adds Versatile Recruit Mazie Paradis For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Wisconsin LSC Short Course Senior Champion Mazie Paradis has committed to continuing her swimming career at the University of Alabama in the fall of 2025. Paradis is currently a senior at New Glarus High School and trains with the Verona Area Swim Team.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Alabama! I first want to thank my family, coaches & teammates for helping me through this process. I also want to thank the amazing coaching staff at Alabama who have given me this opportunity. ROLL TIDE 🐘❤️🤍

Paradis earned her best 200 IM time of 2:02.99 last month at the Speedo Winter Junior Championship West (SCY) in Austin, Texas. At the meet, she qualified for the 2025 Futures Championship in Madison in four events: the 100 back (55.23), 200 back (1:59.46), 100 fly (55.95), and the 200 IM.

Earlier in the year, in March, Paradis secured her SCY 100 fly personal best of 55.71 at the NCSA Spring Championships in Orlando, Florida. She also set a personal best in another SCY event, the 50 breast, with a time of 29.45. She made it to the finals in both events, which were held in LCM.

Paradis was the 2023 Wisconsin LSC Senior Short Course Champion (SCY) in the 100 IM (56.76) and 100 back (54.68), with her 100 back time remaining her personal best. She was also a finalist in the 200 back (1:59.49), finishing 2nd, the 200 IM (2:04.69), earning 3rd, the 100 fly (56.90), placing 5th, and the 50 back (25.83), where she took 6th.

Paradis set her personal best in the SCY 200 back at the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships in March, finishing 20th overall in the finals with a time of 1:59.22. She also reached the finals in the 50 back (26.17), 100 back (54.85), and 200 IM (2:03.92).

In November 2023, at the IA IFLY A3 Midwest Challenge (SCY) in Iowa City, Paradis set a new personal best in the 50 free with a time of 23.37, placing 2nd. She also made it to the finals in the 100 back (55.37), finishing 2nd, the 200 back (2:00.82), also placing 2nd, the 100 fly (55.83), where she finished 3rd, the 200 IM (2:03.69), earning 2nd, and the 400 IM (4:27.68), where she claimed 1st.

Top SCY Times

50 Free – 23.37

100 Back – 54.68

200 Back – 1:59.22

100 Fly – 55.71

200 IM – 2:02.99

The Alabama women placed 6th out of 12 teams at the SEC Championships last season, down from 4th the previous year. Paradis’s best 200 IM time (2:02.99) could help strengthen the IM group at Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s fastest time last season, 1:58.24, was held by Olympic swimmer Diana Petkova, who competed in the 100 breast and 200 IM at the Tokyo Games, representing Bulgaria. She is currently a graduate student. Paradis is also strong in the 100 back (54.68). The fastest time last season, 52.11, was held by sophomore Ella Menear.

Paradis will join Madyson Hartway, Lili Ratzlaff, Sarah Parker, Isabella Chavez-Varela, and Lolly Milbaum as part of Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class. Chavez-Varela also shows strength in the 200 IM, with a time of 2:00.89.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster