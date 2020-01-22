NBC’s Peacock Streaming Service Will Feature Live Tokyo Olympic Coverage

NBC‘s new streaming service, Peacock, is set to join the likes of Netflix, Disney and HBO in the highly competitive “streaming wars”, and will kick things off with live coverage from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The service’s official launch date of April 15 marks the exclusive opening for Comcast’s Xfinity X1 cable customers and its Flex streaming customers. The rest of the US will have access beginning on July 15, one week before the Games.

The Olympics will help kickstart the service, as NBCUniversal announced that Peacock will feature five hours of daily live coverage from Tokyo, along with three dedicated studio shows streaming only on the service that will provide highlights and analysis.

Though there haven’t been details released on the specific sports the service will be showing, it’s safe to assume swimming will be featured prominently given its typical primetime slot.

Streaming Costs

Peacock will have three tiers: one that’s free, one for $4.99 per month and one $9.99 per month.

The free version will limit your viewing options, as expected, while the two paid options are called “Peacock Premium”. The difference between the two is that the $9.99 service is ad-free.

Comcast and Cox customers will get a $5 discount, at least initially: they can either get the ad-supported option for free or the ad-free version for $4.99.

By offering a free version, NBC is hoping to have a leg-up on its competition and get a large subscriber base quickly.

Though they have stated that international expansion will come eventually, the service will only be available in the United States for the foreseeable future.

Olympic Docs

Peacock will also be featuring some Olympic sports documentaries, including one about 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte entitled “Hot Water: In Deep with Ryan Lochte”, covering his comeback to the sport after the 2016 gas station scandal.

Another swimming themed doc will be “The Greatest Race”, documenting the US men’s epic comeback win over France in the 400 freestyle relay at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Read more on the documentaries here.

Beyond the Games

Along with the Olympic coverage, Peacock will have more than 600 movies and 400 series available, including reruns of NBC shows such as “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” along with some original programs.

In August of 2020, the platform will feature 2,000 hours of Premier League coverage, and, in September, it will stream the Ryder Cup golf tournament. They are also expected to delve into other sports moving forward.

You can read more about the service here.