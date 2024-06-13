NBC Swimming and Diving Announcing Teams Revealed For U.S. Olympic Trials

A day after the NBC announcing teams for swimming and diving at the Paris Olympics were revealed, NBC made known its announcing teams for the U.S. Olympic trials.

For swimming, Dan Hicks and Jason Knapp will be on play-by-play announcing, while 1984 Los Angeles Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines and two-time 2012 London Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel will be slotted as analysts. All four commentators are also on the announcing team for swimming at the Paris Games.

Gaines was in the booth at for Wave II 2021 U.S Olympic trials, while Beisel was an analyst for the Wave I edition of the meet. Hicks was not on the broadcast time for 2021 trials because he was covering the U.S. Open for NBC (golf). This year, he will also be on U.S. Open coverage from June 13 to 16, but he will do swimming coverage starting June 18. The U.S. Olympic swimming trials will be held in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana from June 15 to 24.

Melissa Stark serve as a sideline reporter at swimming trials. She also is NBC’s sideline reporter for Sunday Night Football, and will have the same role for swimming at the Paris Olympics.

Ted Robinson will be doing play-by-play at the U.S. Olympic trials for diving, which will run from June 17 to 24 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Joining him as analysts will be three-time U.S. diving Olympians Cynthia Potter and Laura Wilkinson, while Andrea Joyce will be a sideline reporter. Robinson, Potter, Wilkinson, and Joyce are the four-member broadcast crew for the Paris Olympics as well.