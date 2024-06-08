Rowdy Gaines Adds Fuel To The Aussie/US Rivalry Fire: “We Hate Them”

On the heels of the psych sheets being released for the U.S. Olympic Trials and with the Australian Olympic Trials beginning Monday, speculation regarding the outcome of the two nations’ longstanding aquatic rivalry is rapidly ramping up.

Prolific American Olympic announcer Rowdy Gaines added some spice to the conversation, telling Aussie news Channel Nine, “we hate them” on the station’s new documentary – Boiling Point – Swimming’s Greatest Rivalry.

“Right now, Australia is going to win the most gold medals,” said the gold medalist from the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

“In the history of swimming, the biggest rivalry of all is Australia and the United States.

“With Australia, we hate them before, but we love them after. It’s this brotherly love … because you want to beat your brother but then you’re going to give them a big hug afterwards.” (Sydney Morning Herald)

Gaines’ comment regarding the number of gold medals stems from the fact that Australia carries a wealth of powerhouse athletes into their Trials and most likely into Paris.

Big guns like Kyle Chalmers, Kaylee McKeown, Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon and Mollie O’Callaghan are just a few of the contenders for multiple pieces of hardware, carrying the momentum from both the 2023 and 2024 World Championships.

Prior to that, at the 2020 Olympic Games, Australia earned 9 more golds than ever before. However, specific to the rivalry, one would need to go back to the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne to find a Games in which Australia finished ahead of the United States in the swimming medal table.