National Record Roundup: Kameneva Lowers Russian Mark In 100 Free

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’ve already reported on some of the National Records lowered at day 5 finals of the European Championships in Glasgow. Oleg Kostin became the first Russian man ever under 23 seconds in the 50 fly, Sarah Kohler lowered her own German Record in the women’s 1500, and Carlotta Zofkova and Ilaria Cusinato broke the Italian Records in the women’s 100 back and 200 IM, respectively.

Several other records fell on the day, including another Russian mark going by the wayside in the women’s 100 free. Mariia Kameneva recorded a 53.60 in the semi-finals to take out Veronika Andrusenko‘s previous mark of 53.94.

Kristian Gkolomeev lowered his Greek Record for a third straight time in the men’s 50 fly, giving him a 4th place finish in 23.19. Caba Siladji became the first Serbian ever under 27 seconds in the men’s 50 breast, qualifying for the final in 26.99 to knock off his old mark of 27.05, and another Serbian Record fell as Anja Crevar lowered her own 200 IM record in 2:14.05. Switzerland’s Maria Ugolkova equalled her Swiss Record in the 200 IM of 2:11.41, having also done that time at the Sette Colli Trophy.

Bernard Reitshammer took the Austrian Record in the 50 breast in 27.47, and we also had a new Lichtensteinian Record from Julia Hassler in the women’s 1500 in 16:14.05.