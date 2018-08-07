2018 Euros Pick’em Day 5 Update: Favorites Dominate

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Contest rules can be found here.

If you’ve been enjoying Euro’s pick’em, here’s the Pan Pacs Pick’em contest

The women’s 1500 was the most predictable finish of the meet so far. Simona Quadarella won- correctly picked by 93% of pick’em entries. She was followed by Sarah Koehler, picked 2nd correctly by 83%, and Ajna Kesely, picked 3rd correctly by 74%. Tjasa Oder was a surprise in 4th which only 1% of entries had correct.

The men’s 50 fly again saw good results for the pick’em entries. World record holder Andriy Govorov (90%) beat Ben Proud (91%) and Oleg Kostin (36%). 4th was again an upset with Kristian Gkolomeev (1%) taking the spot.

The women’s 100 back saw the first (mild) upset for first of the day where Anastasia Fesikova (29%) beat out favored Katinka Hosszu (6%) who was 4th. The bigger upsets were Georgia Davies (0%) in 2nd and Carlotta Zofkova (0%) in third that no one got right.

The women’s 200 breast was a return to the big favorites. Yuliya Efivmova’s (99%) win was correctly picked by all but three people in the contest. Jessica Vall Montero (22%), Molly Renshaw (21%), and Mariana Garcia (21%) weren’t huge surprises in the remaining places.

The men’s 200 free lacked a clear favorite among pick’em entries. Duncan Scott (39%) came out of the pile to win. Other popular picks to win, Danas Rapsys (23%) and James Guy (4%) were 2nd and 4th. Mikhail Dovgalyuk (2%)was 3rd.

The women’s 800 free relay also lacked a front runner and Great Britain (20%) emerged from the pack over Russia (14%), Germany (9%), and France (12%)

Standings

Day 5 was won by Leega who scored an absolutely massive 84 points to beat second place by 10 points. Sam and Mickylambe were tied with 74, followed by Harrison97 with 71. If you’re not in the top 10, you can check your ranking here.

Entry Day 5 Points 1 Leega 84 2 Sam 74 2 Mickylambe 74 4 Harrison97 71 5 Giuseppe Sciacca 70 6 KeithM 67 6 Gen D 67 8 noahc2000 66 8 CodyMillerTheDolphin 66 10 None 65

The top of the standings remained unchanged with ced4003 continuing to lead with 288 points followed by SwimSwam’s JSutherlandSS with 272. However neither of the leading two had a great day, so the rest of the field caught up. noahc2000 and Dee are 3rd with 271.