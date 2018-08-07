Great Britain Chasing Down Russia In Euros Medal Table

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Russia remains on top of the overall medal standings through day 5 of the 2018 European Championships, although Great Britain did some damage during tonight’s finals.

Two-time Olympic silver medalist Duncan Scott swam his own 200m freestyle race out of lane 8 to clock a speedy time of 1:45.34, a mark just .2 off of the British national record. The women’s 4x200m freestyle relay also snagged gold for GBR, as the combination of Eleanor Faulkner, Kathryn Greenslade, Holly Hibbott and Freya Anderson got the job done.

Georgia Davies and Molly Renshaw added to the GBR hardware haul as well, taking silver and bronze in the women’s 100m back and 200m breast, respectively.

Russia gained another top prize, courtesy of Yuliya Efimova‘s victory in the 200m breast, while Italy’s Simona Quadarella earned her 2nd individual gold at these Championships to help her nation hop over France for 3rd in the overall standings.

Andrii Govorov joined Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk in the gold medal group with his win in the men’s 50m fly.

Below are the overall LEN Trophy point standings through day 5 as well: