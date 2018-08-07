Sjostrom: “I’m excited to race myself back into shape” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 100 FREE SEMI-FINALS
- World Record (WR): 51.71 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017
- World Junior Record (WJ): 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak, 2016
- European Record (ER): 51.71 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017
- European Junior Record (EJ): 53.88 – Freya Anderson
- Championship Record (CR): 52.67 – Sarah Sjöström, 2014/2018
- Sarah Sjostrom, SWE, 52.67
- Femke Heemskerk, NED, 53.35
- Charlotte Bonnet, FRA, 53.55
- Mariia Kameneva, RUS, 53.66
- Freya Anderson, GBR, 53.90
- Marie Wattel, FRA, 54.12
- Signe Bro, DEN, 54.27
- Federica Pellegrini, ITA, 54.28
Sarah Sjostrom dominated the first semi of the women’s 100 free in 52.67, equalling her Championship Record set back in 2014. Femke Heemskerk was a solid 53.35 for 2nd in the heat, and Freya Anderson was .02 off her PB for 3rd in 53.90.
In the second semi, top seed from prelims Pernille Blume surprisingly went for a 50 split, touching in 23.97 before doing an open turn and trying to come back fast enough to make the final. She ended up fading, and Charlotte Bonnet took the heat win in 53.55 over Mariia Kameneva (53.66). Blume ended up 10th overall in 54.71.
Anyone know where she trains? I read that Kliment Kolesnikov trains on The Turkish Rivierra at a great facility and Sarah is listed to be on the same team or training group. The coach there appears to be James Gibson and there are other elite swimmers listed on the group too.
Just curious….
Yep, she trains with them and Georgia Davies and Ben Proud as other examples. The national team they are in is called “Energy Standard”
In Stockholm with Michelle Coleman, other Swedes and coach Johan Wallberg.
In Turkey with Ben Proud, Georgia Davies, Chad Le Clos etc. and coach James Gibson.
She’s spent 12 weeks in Turkey this year.