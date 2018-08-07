Sjostrom: “I’m excited to race myself back into shape” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE SEMI-FINALS

World Record (WR): 51.71 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017

World Junior Record (WJ): 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak, 2016

European Record (ER): 51.71 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017

European Junior Record (EJ): 53.88 – Freya Anderson

Championship Record (CR): 52.67 – Sarah Sjöström, 2014/2018

Sarah Sjostrom dominated the first semi of the women’s 100 free in 52.67, equalling her Championship Record set back in 2014. Femke Heemskerk was a solid 53.35 for 2nd in the heat, and Freya Anderson was .02 off her PB for 3rd in 53.90.

In the second semi, top seed from prelims Pernille Blume surprisingly went for a 50 split, touching in 23.97 before doing an open turn and trying to come back fast enough to make the final. She ended up fading, and Charlotte Bonnet took the heat win in 53.55 over Mariia Kameneva (53.66). Blume ended up 10th overall in 54.71.