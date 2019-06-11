Natalie Coughlin to Return to Competition with the DC Trident

Today at noon (EST), the International Swim League is officially announcing the rosters for four of the eight teams that will be competing in the league’s inaugural season. While we’ve been getting lots of info as to who would be swimming on the European-based teams, this will be our first look at the names for the teams based in the United States.

Current DC Trident Roster

Anika Apostalon

Zach Apple

Lisa Bratton

Kevin Cordes

Natalie Coughlin

Abraham DeVine

Ian Finnerty

Bethay Galat

Sarah Gibson

Zane Grothe

Zach Harting

Siobahn Haughey

Tristan Hollard

Madison Kennedy

Katie Ledecky

Jay Litherland

Cody Miller

Leiston Pickett

Gabriel Santos

Jeremy Stravius

Giles Smith

Brianna Throssell

Sion Whittaker

Andeas Vazaois

The biggest news in one sense is that legendary swimmer Natalie Coughlin will actually be competing in the ISL. Coughlin never formally retired, but she hasn’t competed in any USA Swimming meets since the 2016 Olympic Trials, and in 2017 she said that she was probably done with national team competition. In the years since she’s stepped back from serious training and competing, she’s remained involved with the sport as a commentator and as a GM of one of USA Swimming’s SwimSquads. However, Coughlin said today that she’s looking forward to competing once again, and has been seriously training for about six weeks.

Coughlin’s return to competing almost overshadows the fact that multiple world-record holder Katie Ledecky will also be competing for the Trident. This wasn’t too much of a surprise, as Ledecky grew up in the DC area, but we’ve already seen how some other athletes are joining teams that don’t necessarily match their hometown (e.g., another DC area native, John Shebat, will be swimming for the California Condors).

While the balance of the DC squad will consist of American swimmers, they’ll be joined by a strong contingent of international athletes, including Siobhan Haughey, Gabriel Santos, and Jeremy Stravius.

During the press conference, each team stressed that rosters are not quite complete. The Trident currently have 24 swimmers, and it sounds like teams will have at least 28 swimmers total.

DC Trident Schedule

October 4-5, 2019, Indianapolis, Indiana

October 12-13, 2019, Naples, Italy

November 14-18, 2019, Washington, DC

December 20-21, 2019, Las Vegas, NC (Finals)

Olympic gold medalist Kaitlin Sandeno will the General Manager for the Trident. Sandeno has been a familiar face in the swimming world even after her own competitive career ended. She’s been a frequent host for USA Swimming’s Deck Pass Live, and she’s also been a GM for USA Swimming’s SwimSquads competition. You can check out her interview with our Coleman Hodges here.

The International Swim League, led by financier Konstantin Grigorishin, organized in order to launch a swimming series of professional team matches that are separate from the normal annual competitions hosted by FINA. Now that the issues with FINA that prompted the cancellation of last year’s Energy Standard meet, appear to have been sorted out, the league will launch in October with two months of completion across two continents.