MOR’s Sean Quinn Sends Verbal to Bucknell Bison

Sean Quinn of Raleigh, North Carolina has committed to swim for Bucknell University in the class of 2022. Quinn is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Wakefield High School; he swims year-round for Marlins of Raleigh.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Bucknell University! Grateful for everyone’s support along the way. #RayBucknell”

Quinn competed in the 100 breast and 500 free during North Carolina high school season last year; he placed 14th in the latter at the 2017 NCHSAA 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships. He also swam breast (27.74) on the 14th-place medley relay and contributed a leg (22.79) to the 7th-place 200 free relay. In club swimming, he had an excellent junior summer; he rewrote his PRs in the 50/100/200/400/1500 free, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. Already this fall he has improved his lifetime bests in the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, and 100/200 fly. His best events in SCY are:

1650 free – 16:05.93

1000 free – 9:43.70

500 free – 4:40.32

400 IM – 4:05.53

