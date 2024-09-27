Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

More Dual Meets Canceled As Hurricane Helene Wreaks Havoc In Southeast

With competition in the 2024-25 NCAA season kicking into high gear this weekend, meets continue to fall off the calendar in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Earlier this week, Florida State canceled the FSU Invitational and North Florida called off the Osprey Sprint and Relay Invite, and now, a few more schools in the Southeastern United States have been forced to postpone their events.

The University of Florida’s dual meet with Nova Southeastern, scheduled for Friday in Gainesville, was canceled.

The UNC Wilmington vs. Duke dual meet in North Carolina, also scheduled for Friday, was postponed this morning. The meet was sold out. Both programs said they would look to reschedule it for later this season.

Queens (NC) has also canceled its dual meet against UNC.

Storm-Related Meet Cancelations

  • FSU Invitational (Sept. 27-28)
  • Osprey Sprint and Relay Invite (Sept. 28-29)
  • Florida vs Nova Southeastern (Sept. 27)
  • UNC Wilmington vs Duke (Sept. 27)
  • Queens vs UNC (Sept. 27)

Initially classified as a Tropical Storm, Helene made landfall overnight as a Category 4 hurricane.

After making landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region just after 11 p.m. ET on Thursday, Hurricane Helene has killed at least 25 people and left millions without power across the Southeast.

Although Florida has been hit the hardest, 11 of the deaths have reportedly come in Georgia and two in each of North and South Carolina.

More than 4.3 million people are experiencing power outages across Florida, Georiga, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, according to poweroutage.us.

PFA
1 hour ago

Hope Rowdy is okay. His Instagram sounded very concerning.

