More Betting Odds Released Hours Out Of Worlds

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
Just hours out of the first preliminary session of the 2019 FINA World Championships, a number of events have had betting odds released.
Initially, full odds became available for the men’s 100 freestyle, and then just under a week ago they came out for five more races (women’s 50 free, 50 fly and 100 back, men’s 50 breast and 50 fly).
11 more events have been added:
|Event
|Favorite
|American Odds
|Decimal Odds
|Men’s 50 Free
|Ben Proud
|+125
|2.25
|Men’s 200 Free
|Sun Yang
|+110
|2.10
|Men’s 800 Free
|Gabriele Detti
|+250
|3.50
|Men’s 1500 Free
|Florian Wellbrock/Mykhailo Romanchuk
|+137
|2.37
|Men’s 50 Back
|Kliment Kolesnikov
|-111
|1.90
|Men’s 100 Back
|Ryan Murphy
|-222
|1.45
|Men’s 100 Breast
|Adam Peaty
|-3333
|1.03
|Men’s 100 Fly
|Caeleb Dressel
|-400
|1.25
|Women’s 800 Free
|Katie Ledecky
|-3333
|1.03
|Women’s 50 Back
|Fu Yuanhui
|+200
|3.00
|Women’s 100 Breast
|Lilly King/Yuliya Efimova
|-111
|1.90
Adam Peaty in the men’s 100 breast and Katie Ledecky in the women’s 800 free become the biggest favorites in any event at -3333, overtaking Sarah Sjostrom‘s -1000 in the 50 fly.
Per the odds, the men’s 800 free is the most up in the air, with Gabriele Detti the slight favorite at +250 over Mykhailo Romanchuk (+275) and Florian Wellbrock (+300). Romanchuk and Wellbrock are also joint favorites in the 1500 at +137.
The women’s 50 back is also a toss-up with Fu Yuanhui the favorite at +200.
Feel like Dressel should be a bigger favorite in the 100 fly. That’s not a bad bet to take tbh
They’re basically saying he’s got an 80% chance to win. That’s not unreasonable. You never know when someone’s going to catch a bug, or jam his fingers in an earlier race, or false start, or get DQ-ed on the turn, etc.
It really stinks that the US is just about the only country from which the British bookies are not allowed to accept bets. We can thank the casino lobbyists for that (they don’t want any competition).