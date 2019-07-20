More Betting Odds Released Hours Out Of Worlds

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Just hours out of the first preliminary session of the 2019 FINA World Championships, a number of events have had betting odds released.

Initially, full odds became available for the men’s 100 freestyle, and then just under a week ago they came out for five more races (women’s 50 free, 50 fly and 100 back, men’s 50 breast and 50 fly).

11 more events have been added:

Event Favorite American Odds Decimal Odds Men’s 50 Free Ben Proud +125 2.25 Men’s 200 Free Sun Yang +110 2.10 Men’s 800 Free Gabriele Detti +250 3.50 Men’s 1500 Free Florian Wellbrock/Mykhailo Romanchuk +137 2.37 Men’s 50 Back Kliment Kolesnikov -111 1.90 Men’s 100 Back Ryan Murphy -222 1.45 Men’s 100 Breast Adam Peaty -3333 1.03 Men’s 100 Fly Caeleb Dressel -400 1.25 Women’s 800 Free Katie Ledecky -3333 1.03 Women’s 50 Back Fu Yuanhui +200 3.00 Women’s 100 Breast Lilly King/Yuliya Efimova -111 1.90

Adam Peaty in the men’s 100 breast and Katie Ledecky in the women’s 800 free become the biggest favorites in any event at -3333, overtaking Sarah Sjostrom‘s -1000 in the 50 fly.

Per the odds, the men’s 800 free is the most up in the air, with Gabriele Detti the slight favorite at +250 over Mykhailo Romanchuk (+275) and Florian Wellbrock (+300). Romanchuk and Wellbrock are also joint favorites in the 1500 at +137.

The women’s 50 back is also a toss-up with Fu Yuanhui the favorite at +200.

