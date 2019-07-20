Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

More Betting Odds Released Hours Out Of Worlds

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Just hours out of the first preliminary session of the 2019 FINA World Championships, a number of events have had betting odds released.

Initially, full odds became available for the men’s 100 freestyle, and then just under a week ago they came out for five more races (women’s 50 free, 50 fly and 100 back, men’s 50 breast and 50 fly).

11 more events have been added:

Event Favorite American Odds Decimal Odds
Men’s 50 Free Ben Proud +125 2.25
Men’s 200 Free Sun Yang +110 2.10
Men’s 800 Free Gabriele Detti +250 3.50
Men’s 1500 Free Florian Wellbrock/Mykhailo Romanchuk +137 2.37
Men’s 50 Back Kliment Kolesnikov -111 1.90
Men’s 100 Back Ryan Murphy -222 1.45
Men’s 100 Breast Adam Peaty -3333 1.03
Men’s 100 Fly Caeleb Dressel -400 1.25
Women’s 800 Free Katie Ledecky -3333 1.03
Women’s 50 Back Fu Yuanhui +200 3.00
Women’s 100 Breast Lilly King/Yuliya Efimova -111 1.90

Adam Peaty in the men’s 100 breast and Katie Ledecky in the women’s 800 free become the biggest favorites in any event at -3333, overtaking Sarah Sjostrom‘s -1000 in the 50 fly.

Per the odds, the men’s 800 free is the most up in the air, with Gabriele Detti the slight favorite at +250 over Mykhailo Romanchuk (+275) and Florian Wellbrock (+300). Romanchuk and Wellbrock are also joint favorites in the 1500 at +137.

The women’s 50 back is also a toss-up with Fu Yuanhui the favorite at +200.

Check out all odds here on Betway Sports.

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

4 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Philip Johnson

From this link: https://www.reddit.com/r/LiveTvLinks/comments/asojj8/sports_channels/

You can find the Olympic channel.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Pvdh

comment image

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Pvdh

Feel like Dressel should be a bigger favorite in the 100 fly. That’s not a bad bet to take tbh

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
HonestObserver

They’re basically saying he’s got an 80% chance to win. That’s not unreasonable. You never know when someone’s going to catch a bug, or jam his fingers in an earlier race, or false start, or get DQ-ed on the turn, etc.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
Honest Observer

It really stinks that the US is just about the only country from which the British bookies are not allowed to accept bets. We can thank the casino lobbyists for that (they don’t want any competition).

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!