Mitch Larkin Breaks Commonwealth Record In Men’s 200 IM

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming out of lane 7 in the final of the men’s 200 IM, Australian Mitch Larkin pulled out a surprise silver medal in a new Commonwealth Record of 1:56.21. That swim breaks Great Britain’s Max Litchfield‘s mark of 1:56.64 from the 2017 World Championships.

Primarily a backstroke swimmer, Larkin has expanded out into the medley events internationally in 2018, and established a personal best at the Commonwealth Games in April in a time of 1:57.67 (winning gold). This swim topples past that, and in addition to his Commonwealth Record, he also erases the Oceanian and Australian marks of 1:56.69 set by Leith Brodie in 2009.

The 25-year-old also moves up from 9th to 2nd in the world rankings for 2018, sitting behind only Chase Kalisz.

Split Comparison, Men’s 200 IM Commonwealth Record

Litchfield, 2017 Larkin, 2018 25.40 25.14 54.54 (29.14) 54.89 (29.75) 1:28.77 (34.23) 1:28.45 (33.56) 1:56.64 (27.87) 1:56.21 (27.76)

Surprisingly, comparing Larkin and Litchfield’s splits, the Australian made up most of his ground on the breaststroke, and backstroke was the only leg where he was slower than the Brit.

Kalisz was the heavy favorite coming in, and he came through with the win in 1:55.40. However, Larkin’s silver was an upset over Kosuke Hagino and Daiya Seto of Japan and American Abrahm Devine. Hagino ended up with bronze in 1:56.66, while Seto and Devine were 4th and 5th.