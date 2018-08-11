Sydney Pickrem Lowers Canadian 200 IM Record In 2:09.07

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sydney Pickrem broke her own Canadian National Record in the women’s 200 IM to win silver at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, clocking a time of 2:09.07. That broke her previous mark of 2:09.17 from the 2017 World Championships.

Pickrem was a surprising scratch out of all three of her entries on day 1 of the competition, including the event in which she was the World Championship bronze medalist last year, the 400 IM. That raised a few questions on her health/form here in Tokyo, but she showed up in the 200 IM and showed she was in premier shape.

In her first swim of the meet she had a very solid prelim showing of 2:10.07, just outside of her season-best of 2:09.92, setting herself up for a big swim in the final.

She steadily moved through the field, turning 4th after the fly, 3rd after back and breast, and used a 30.74 final 50 to move by Japan’s Miho Teramura to grab the silver in 2:09.07. Teramura’s teammate Yui Ohashi, the 2017 World silver medalist in this event, won gold in a new meet record of 2:08.16.

SPLIT COMPARISON, WOMEN’S 200 IM CANADIAN RECORD

Pickrem, 2017 Worlds Pickrem, 2018 Pan Pacs 28.65 28.48 1:01.58 (32.93) 1:01.47 (32.99) 1:38.46 (36.88) 1:38.33 (36.86) 2:09.17 (30.71) 2:09.07 (30.74)

Comparing her splits, Pickrem was nearly identical to her splits from last summer on back, breast and free, making the biggest gain on fly where she was almost two-tenths faster.

Pickrem moves up from 6th to 4th in the world for 2018.