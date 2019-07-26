Michael Phelps Congratulates Dressel on 49.50 100 Fly WR: ‘#welldeserved’

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michael Phelps took to Instagram to congratulate American Caeleb Dressel after he broke Phelps’ 2009 World Record in the 100 fly. Phelps says in the post, “Many congrats to [Caeleb Dressel]!! So sick to watch your starts, turns, under water, and of course your stroke!” Phelps added after, “Swimming super fast this week! Finish strong!”

Dressel responded to Phelps’ post, replying “I appreciate you and what you’ve done for us,” and included the American flag emoji.

This was the 2nd of Michael Phelps‘ LCM butterfly World Records to go down in Gwangju, after 19-year-old Hungarian Kristof Milak shattered his 200 fly record a few days ago. The 100 fly World Record had been set in 2009 in Rome, during the supersuit era, and stood at 49.82 for 10 years. Dressel clocked a 49.50 in semifinals, giving him another shot a going even faster tomorrow. Only Phelps, Dressel, and and Milo Cavic (49.95) have ever broken 50 seconds in the event before. Cavic’s time was also done supersuited in 2009.