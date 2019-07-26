Dive Coach Kevin McElheney Suspended By U.S. Center For SafeSport

Kevin McElheney of Hebron, Kentucky has been suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport and USA Diving.

McElheney is one of just 10 diving-related names listed in the Center for SafeSport’s database, and the first of 2019. Four names were added during the calendar year 2018.

McElheney is listed as “suspended” rather than “permanently ineligible” in the database. USA Diving’s suspended list says he’ll remain suspended through May 29, 2020. His entry in the SafeSport database is for “Sexual misconduct involving minor,” but carries the “subject to appeal / not yet final tag.” Typically, that tag means that the window for an appeal remains open.

The suspension was handed down by the Center for SafeSport (which now governs all investigations into and sanctions for misconduct in lieu of individual sporting federations) on June 21.

McElheney is listed as the founder and national team head coach of the Cincinnati Diving Academy. He remains listed on their website even after his suspension. (Cincinnati is just across the Ohio border from Hebron, Kentucky, the city listed with McElheney’s entry in the SafeSport database). We’ve reached out to the club for comment on McElheney’s status, but have not yet received a response.