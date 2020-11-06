SSPC: Michael Andrew “I’m honestly tired of being the guy that can only swim 50s”

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with New York Breakers star Michael Andrew, who got into where he’s at in the ISL bubble. Andrew was raw and didn’t sugar-coat his analysis: he’s not where he wants to be. He’s gotten better each time he’s raced, but quarantine certainly had an effect on his training, especially considering racing IS a big part of his training.

Michael even looks past ISL, saying he doesn’t just want to be a 50 guy heading into the 2021 Olympic Trials. Andrew vows to put in a block of work come the new year that he thinks will put him in a prime spot heading into the 2021 Trials in Omaha.

