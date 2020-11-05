Paige Striley Hands Verbal Commitment to Missouri for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Paige Striley from West Chester, Ohio has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Missouri’s class of 2026.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Missouri. Huge thank you to my parents, coaches, teammates, and friends for helping me get to where I am today. Can’t wait to be part of such an incredible team. GO TIGERS!!! 🐯🐯”

Striley is a junior at Lakota West High School in West Chester. She won the consolation finals of both the 200 IM (2:04.78) and 100 free (51.60) as a sophomore at the 2020 Ohio State High School Division 1 Swimming and Diving Championships. In club swimming, where she represents Mason Manta Rays, Striley specializes in breast, free, IM, and fly. She is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 breast and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50/100 free. Recently, she swam in a RAYS/SOFL dual meet and notched a PB in the 200 breast (2:23.43), but most of her best SCY times come from the springs of her freshman and sophomore years of high school. She clocked a PB in the 100 breast and 200 free at Southern Premier in March, making top-8 in the 50 free and 200 IM and top-16 in the 100 breast and 100 fly. Her best 50/100 free times come from Districts in her freshman year of high school.

100 breast – 1:03.00

50 free – 23.20

100 free – 50.68

200 IM – 2:02.98

400 IM – 4:27.24

100 fly – 56.14

100 back – 57.53

Striley will suit up for the Tigers in the fall of 2022 with Grace Hanson. It took 1:01.82 to score in the 100 breast, 1:59.44 to score in the 200 IM, and 22.59/49.34 to get a second swim in the 50/100 free at 2020 SEC Championships.

