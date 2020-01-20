Miami (FL) Wins Nearly All Events in Victory Over FGCU

MIAMI (FL) V. FGCU

January 17, 2020

Coral Gables, FL

SCY

Results

SCORES Miami (FL) 160, FGCU 82



Hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, the Miami (FL) women cruised to a big win on Friday.

The meet was quick, with no 100’s of stroke. Miami was out to a quick start, winning the 400 medley relay (3:49.21) and then taking the next two individual events, the 1000 free and 200 free.

Claire McGinnis controlled the distance free races for Miami, first going 10:35.05 in the 1000 free and then 5:06.24 in the 500 free. The 200 free went to Miami’s Sydney Knapp, who was 1:51.82 to win by a whopping six-plus seconds. Knapp would return to claim the 100 free, going 52.11 there.

Miami wouldn’t be given the entire freestyle sweep, though, as FGCU’s Wiktoria Czarnecka foiled things with a tie for the 50 free win. She, along with Miami’s Zorry Mason, hit the wall in matching 23.95s. Later, Mason would win the 200 back, going 2:03.44.

Miami freshmen Isabel Traba and Andrea Todorovic chipped in one win, each. Traba was 2:01.43 to claim the 200 fly, and Todorovic was 2:06.81 to win the 200 IM.

For FGCU, there was one true win, a 2:18.21 for Petra Halmai in the 200 breast. The Hurricanes finished things off with a win in the 200 free relay (1:36.88) by over a full second and won the meet.