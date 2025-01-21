Miami (FL) Seniors Shine In Win Against Houston

Miami (FL) vs Houston

January 17, 2025

Whitten Center Pool, Coral Gables, FL

SCY (25 yards)

Results

The University of Miami (FL) women celebrated a successful senior day against the University of Houston. The Cougars turned in 11 individual swimming victories out of a possible 12 for a final score of 194-104.

Three Miami seniors picked up double wins on their recognition day. The first double winner was Adrianna Cera, sweeping the 1000 and 500 freestyles (9:57.47/4:51.63). The 100 was less than two seconds off her personal best from October. MK Kelley also picked up a double win, claiming the 100 backstroke in 54.44 and 200 back in 1:57.80, .8 and 1.5 off from her season bests respectively.

Finally, Giulia Carvalho pulled off a sprint freestyle double with wins in the 50 (22.28) and 100 (49.18) freestyles. She was about .3 off her lifetime best in the 50. Carvalho also anchored both of Miami’s victorious relay teams, the 200 medley (1:38.68) and the 200 free (1:32.81).

The Hurricanes also boasted two non-senior double winners. Chiara Pellacani won the diving events, and freshman Ashlyn Massey doubled up in the butterfly (54.16/1:54.83). Massey also threw down a new personal best in the 100 free, bringing it down from 51.33 to 50.34 to place second.

Houston’s strongest performance came in the 200 breaststroke. Hungarian Junior Flo Peter took the top time in 2:12.99. This is a seven-second improvement from her time last week. Houston (and Hungarians) picked up the 1-2 in this event with senior Henrietta Fangli touching second with a 2:14.58.

The Hurricanes now sit at 7-1, while the Cougars are at 2-3. Miami has never lost to Houston since their first meet against each other in 2005. In-state foes are the next meets on the agenda for both teams: FSU for Miami and Rice for Houston.