NCAA Shortens D2 to D1 Classification from 4 Years to 3 Years

The NCAA has changed the timelines for schools wishing to move from Division II to Division I from four years to three years, a move that has long been requested by transition candidates claiming that they don’t need four years to meet the benchmarks laid out by the transition process.

Schools reclassifying from Division III, which doesn’t offer scholarships, to Division I will still have to wait four years. Those moves are much less common – the only one currently in process is St. Thomas University in Minnesota, as compared to 8 schools currently reclassifying from Division II.

This means that colleges transitioning from D2 will no longer have to tell an entire four-year generation of recruits that they are unable to participate in NCAA Championships (though proposed NCAA regulations to add a fifth year of eligibility on a permanent basis might change that anyway).

Schools currently reclassifying can reduce their time from four years to three years if they meet all other criteria.

Current Colleges In Progress of Reclassifying (And Year of Full Membership Under Prior 4 Year Rules)

School Year of Full Membership (old plan) Previous Division Swimming? University of St. Thomas 2025-2026 D3 M&W Lindenwood 2025-2026 D2 Recently Dropped East Texas A&M 2026-2027 D2 No Swimming Queens Universityf 2026-2027 D2 M&W University of Southern Indiana 2026-2027 D2 Recently Added M&W Stonehill College 2026-2027 D2 Women Only Le Moyne College 2027-2028 D2 M&W Mercyhurst University 2028-2029 D2 Swimming Dropped a Decade Ago University of West Georgia 2028-2029 D2 No Swimming

Other recent high profile D2-to-D1 reclassifications include UCSD, which is in their first season of full Division I membership. The four year sit out period cost them qualifications for swimmers who otherwise would have qualified.

The reclassification overhaul also includes new objective measures for reclassification that ensure schools aren’t entering on the bottom rung of the ladder. Among those rules: