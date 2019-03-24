Meehan Explains Acclimating Huge Freshman Class into Stanford Process (Video)

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Andrew Mering.

Stanford won its third consecutive title tonight, but it was much closer than the previous two wins. The final margin was 37.5. Stanford scored 456.5 to Cal’s 419. Michigan was a distant 3rd with 314.

Stanford was keyed to the win by its stellar freshman class. The Stanford freshmen scored 127 individual points, 34 more than the next best class, the Indiana seniors who put up 93. The Stanford freshmen out-scored the next best freshman class by 77 points. Cal had the No. 2 freshman class with 50 points. NC State were next best with 47.5.